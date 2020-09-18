Sinn Féin delegation meet Minister on Casement Park

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey led a Sinn Féin delegation to meet with Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilin on the Casement Park project today.



The West Belfast MP said;



“Sinn Féin remain fully committed to ensuring West Belfast has a new state of the art Casement Park to showcase Gaelic games and for the use of the local community.



“The delivery of a redeveloped Casement Park remains a key priority for Sinn Féin.



“Today’s meeting with Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilin was extremely positive and it was very welcome that the minister has reaffirmed her commitment to redevelopment of Casement Park.



“Gaels in Belfast and Antrim have waited too long already for the project. They should not have to wait any longer.



“Casement Park remains the last piece of sports stadia project not to be delivered, we need to see movement on this immediately and this starts with the Minister for Infrastructure making a decision on the current planning permission."