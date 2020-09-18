Concern over rise in Covid cases and deaths at Daisy Hill – Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has raised deep concern at a sharp rise in Covid19 cases among health staff and further deaths at Daisy Hill Hospital.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“I am deeply concerned that over 20 staff in the male medical ward at Daisy Hill hospital have now tested positive with Covid19 and sadly another three people have died.

“I extend my sympathies to the families of those who have died and wish those who are ill or self-isolating a speedy recovery.

“Since the outbreak last week, we have been highlighting the failure to test staff working at Daisy Hill and there is now a sharp rise in cases.

“I have raised the issue of testing with both the Health Minister and the Chief Executive and urged them to make testing available to workers.

“While workers are now being tested, this cannot happen again. Our health workers are fighting the virus on the frontline and should be protected.

“Visiting at the hospital remains paused and I would urge people to keep following the public health advice to stop the spread of Covid19.”