Ongoing security alert at Ardglass Harbour - Rogan

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has urged the public to avoid Ardglass Harbour due to an ongoing security alert which has seen the area evacuated this morning.

The South Down MLA said:

“There is an ongoing security alert at Ardglass Harbour today after a fishing boat brought in what is believed to be British munitions from the Irish sea.

“This is totally unacceptable and yet again this has placed our local coastal communities in danger and caused huge disruption to people's lives.

“The harbour has been evacuated and is currently cordoned off while investigations are underway, and I would urge the public to avoid the area this afternoon.”