Sinn Féin representatives concerned at PSNI conduct

Sinn Féin Councillor Stephen Magennis and Orlaithi Flynn MLA have contacted the PSNI to raise concerns over an incident in the Colin Area.

The Colin Councillor said:

“This morning I was contacted by a local family following an incident involving the PSNI at a family communion event in the Colin Area of West Belfast.

“The family have raised concerns over the conduct of the PSNI which resulted in a disabled man being hospitalised and pepper spray allegedly being used.

“Footage provided to Sinn Féin representatives shows the PSNI physically restraining some of those at the party.

“Myself and Sinn Féin MLA Orlaithí Flynn will be seeking an urgent meeting with the local PSNI District Commander to raise questions over the conduct of officers.

“Órlaithí Flynn MLA will also be engaging with Sinn Féin policing representative Gerry Kelly to raise this incident at the Policing Board.

“Sinn Féin will remain in close contact with the family and ensure that their concerns are heard and that questions are answered.”