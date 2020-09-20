‘Workers and reclosed business need support’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the British government to bring forward support for workers and businesses forced to reclose as a result of Covid19.

The Party’s Health Spokesperson said:

“The British government must bring forward a package to support workers and local businesses who have been forced to close their doors again as a result of Covid19.

“I know of local business-people who have had to close over the weekend to self-isolate while awaiting Covid19 test results.

“Local businesses are already at a cliff-edge and this only places more strain with a loss of income during the high streets busiest time. Support must be brought forward now.

“The furlough scheme has been a lifeline for workers and families over the last six months and has protected tens of thousands of jobs in the north. It must be extended.”