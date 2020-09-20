Maskey extends condolences to Willis family

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has extended the condolences of the party to the Willis family following the tragic death of Michael Willis in Donegal.

The West Belfast MP said:

“The community of West Belfast was heartbroken to learn of the loss of Michael Willis following a tragic accident in Donegal.

“The Willis family are a well known and respected Republican family in the Colin area, with Michael’s mother Veronica having been a Sinn Féin Councillor.

“The community of the Colin and West Belfast will rally around the Willis family to offer whatever support we can to assist them at this time of great difficulty.

“On behalf of Sinn Féin, I would like to extend condolences to Michael’s mother Veronica, his father Michael and all the Willis family.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."