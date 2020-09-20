Bradley comments on Oldpark incident

Sinn Féin Councillor Nichola Bradley has called for statutory agencies to work to provide maximum support for those suffering from mental illness.

The Oldpark Councillor said:

“This afternoon, I was made aware of an incident involving a distressed male in the Oldpark area.

“I attended the scene and established immediate contact with the police to offer the support and assistance of the local community.

“There is an obligation on all agencies to work in partnership to provide maximum support and assistance to people that are in mental distress.

“My thoughts are with the young man’s family and I hope that he makes a full recovery.”