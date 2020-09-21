Ennis welcomes COVID packs for sports clubs

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed the announcement by Caral Ni Chuilin that £1m will be used to purchase 2,500 free COVID packs for sports clubs.

The Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sport Spokesperson said:

“The COVID19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact across all sections of society, with our sports clubs being particularly hard hit.

“I welcome the announcement today by Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin that £1m will be used to purchase 2,500 COVID packs to support sports clubs to return safely, these packs will be free and distributed on a first come first serve basis.

"Packs will be made up of essential cleansing products and vital information to protect clubs.

“Sports clubs have played an instrumental role in supporting the most vulnerable in our communities throughout the COVID19 pandemic and it is great that the Communities Minister is supporting them at this difficult time.

“I would encourage sports clubs to regiser their interest in a pack by following the below link."

https://www.grantrequest.co.uk/application.aspx?SA=SNA&FID=35103&sid=145