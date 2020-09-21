“Regional Aid in jeopardy” - Chris MacManus MEP urges engagement in review process

“Regional Aid in jeopardy” - Chris MacManus MEP urges engagement in review process

Sinn Féin MEP believes it is vital that local councils & development agencies engage in Regional Aid Guidelines review

Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus has highlighted the importance of local development authorities having their say on the upcoming review of the Regional Aid Guidelines.

“It is vital that we engage now, so our communities can benefit from this funding. I have written to all eligible councils in my constituency to inform them of the submission process and I am encouraging any other development or enterprise agencies to please put forward their suggestions. Submissions can be made at this link https://ec.europa.eu/competition/consultations/2019_gber_deminimis/index_en.html

The Sinn Féin MEP outlined the importance of engaging with the process. “The Regional Aid Guidelines allow each Member State to provide enhanced rates of State Aid in the least economically developed areas of the country. The majority of councils in Midlands Northwest are eligible for regional State Aid but many experts are predicting that Ireland may be one of the biggest losers under new proposals, that is why it is imperative that each County protects their own status by engaging with Europe and the government on this issue.”

MacManus concluded “It is crucial that we protect this funding for our communities. The deadline for submissions is the 30th September, so submissions need to be made in the very near future. ” ENDS