Confusion and contradictions over Addiction, Recovery and Support groups 'unacceptable' - Daly
Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly, has raise concerns over the continuing confusion and contradictions coming out of government regarding Addiction, Recovery and Support groups.
Teachta Daly said:
“Yet again we see confusion and contradictions coming from this government.
“These are matters that profoundly impact peoples’ lives and wellbeing.
“On Saturday, Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan stated via Twitter that 'all drug & alcohol support groups in Dublin, such as AA, NA or Smart Recovery are subject to the recently introduced Level 3 regulations relating to indoor events' and 'no organised indoor gatherings can take place until October 10th'.
“However, in a reply to my parliamentary question on this topic, received on the 8th September, the same Minister of State at the Department of Health said that 'essential support groups such as drug/alcohol/support groups are not covered by the regulations'.
"The reply went on to say 'I welcome the clarification that addiction support groups are not covered by the regulations governing indoor events'.
“This is not good enough. Support and addiction recovery groups must be clarified as being exempt from restrictions on indoor gatherings.
“These groups can meet, as they have been, while adhering to mask and social distancing protocols.”