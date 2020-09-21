Hazzard calls on Economy Minister to save travel agents from COVID Collapse

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has called on Economy Minister Diane Dodds to urgently release financial support for local travel agents struggling as a consequence of the COVID19 pandemic.

The South Down MP said:

“There are approximately 80 local travel agents employing in the region of 600 workers that are facing financial difficulty due to the impact of Covid-19.

"Economy Minister Diane Dodds has failed to bring forward a focused support package for these workers and local businesses.

“Recent research suggests the local travel agent industry has suffered a decline of more than 90% in trade this year, with consumer confidence in foreign travel at an all-time low.

“Research also found that the number of people employed in this sector will have decreased by 54% within the next six months if an intervention is not made soon.

“With this in mind, I have asked Minister Dodds to listen to these genuine concerns and introduce a much-needed support package for these workers and businesses. If she fails to do so, our local travel agencies face inevitable collapse.”