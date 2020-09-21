Menu

Hazzard calls on Economy Minister to save travel agents from COVID Collapse

21 September, 2020 - by Chris Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has called on Economy Minister Diane Dodds to urgently release financial support for local travel agents struggling as a consequence of the COVID19 pandemic. 

 

 The South Down MP said:  

 

“There are approximately 80 local travel agents employing in the region of 600 workers that are facing financial difficulty due to the impact of Covid-19.  

 

"Economy Minister Diane Dodds has failed to bring forward a focused support package for these workers and local businesses.  

 

“Recent research suggests the local travel agent industry has suffered a decline of more than 90% in trade this year, with consumer confidence in foreign travel at an all-time low.  

 

“Research also found that the number of people employed in this sector will have decreased by 54% within the next six months if an intervention is not made soon.  

 

“With this in mind, I have asked Minister Dodds to listen to these genuine concerns and introduce a much-needed support package for these workers and businesses. If she fails to do so, our local travel agencies face inevitable collapse.”  

