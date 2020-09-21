Greater regulation needed for nitrous oxide - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould has called on the government to implement greater oversight and regulation on the use of nitrous oxide.

Speaking today, the Cork North Central TD said: “This is an issue myself and my party colleagues have been raising repeatedly in the Dáil. Videos of the aftermath of a recent incident in Dublin city highlight the prevalence of this drug among young people.

“The government now needs to step up and properly regulate the sale, supply and distribution of nitrous oxide to protect young people and to prevent the normalisation of this drug.

“We need to be seen to be stepping up for communities who are fighting hard to protect their young people from nitrous oxide misuse.

“It is now vital that the danger of nitrous oxide is included in any - and all - education programmes for young people including the one promised in the Programme for Government.

“The government needs to take this issue seriously. This is not just a Dublin issue, this is a national problem that needs to be addressed immediately.”