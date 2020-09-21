Archibald welcomes Assembly support for Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed support for a party motion in the Assembly calling for the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol to be implemented. The East Derry MLA said: “The implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol is not up for negotiation. “The latest attempt by the British Government to shred international agreements in pursuit of their reckless and chaotic Brexit is extremely concerning for citizens and businesses on the island of Ireland. “Brexit has no mandate in Ireland and the introduction of the Internal Market Bill represents yet another steamrolling of our citizens’ democratically expressed wishes.“The implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol is crucial to provide maximum protection for our all-island economy, the Good Friday Agreement and ensuring that there is no-return to a hard border. “Sinn Féin will continue to work in the Assembly, Dáil and European Parliament, and along with our friends in Washington and EU27, to protect Ireland's interests from Brexit."