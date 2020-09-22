Urgent action required on community safety and misuse of fireworks - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward is calling on all TDs to “stand up for our communities and support Sinn Féin’s call for increased investment to combat anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks.”

The Dublin Mid-West TD has been inundated with calls from people who are experiencing high levels of stress and fear in their homes due to the earlier than normal use of fireworks, and increased anti-social behaviour exacerbated by cuts to community policing.

The Sinn Féin Dáil team is tabling a motion on the issue of community safety and the misuse of fireworks.

Speaking in advance of the Dáil debate on the motion, Teachta Ward said: “I am calling on all TDs, from all parties, to stand up for our communities and support Sinn Féin’s call for increased investment to combat anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks.

“The use of fireworks has been an issue in many areas for the past number of weeks and months, particularly urban areas of Dublin and Cork City. This is generally an issue across the state in the weeks coming up to Halloween, but this year it has started earlier in some areas as early as mid July.

“Cuts to Garda numbers on the beat, and in particular Community Gardai, have exacerbated this growing crisis. The Sinn Féin motion seeks increased resources for Gardaí including a minimum recruitment of 800 new Gardaí per annum with priority deployment in community safety.

“We also are seeking greater cooperation with the PSNI, a confidential line to report misuse of fireworks as well as a public information campaign and annual reporting and strategies for the rolling out of “Operation Tambola” in our communities.

“With this Dáil motion Sinn Féin is standing up for our communities who have been abandoned time and again by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. I am calling on all TDs to support these proposals.”