“Connacht/Ulster EU Fund should not be decided in Dublin” - Chris MacManus MEP

Midlands Northwest MEP queries move of EU Regional Assembly Funding admin to capital

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has expressed concern that the government is seeking to relocate the administration of 350M in EU funding from eight Northeast and Northwestern counties to a department desk in Dublin.

“This is a highly concerning move from the Department of Expenditure and one I feel is being considered without the knowledge of the EU Commission. The decision making process for each Regional assembly’s funds is supposed to be determined within that region. In this instance the North West Regional Assembly, comprising councillors from accross these eight counties should have the final say.”

“For decades the EU has advocated that regional assemblies would have control of their own funding. Up to now that took place in Ballaghaderreen in Co. Roscommon where the NWRA is based. It is not acceptable for the DEPR tp advocate that this substantial funding should now be administered from Dublin. We’ve seen time and time again that big central governance on issues like this doesn’t work. It needs to be in the heart of the communities that it will serve.”

MacManus said he has acted immediately seeking answers. “I have now raised it with the Commission and asked if they were informed by the relevant Department of this proposed change to the administration process. My Sinn Féin colleague Claire Kerrane TD has made similar enquiries within the Dáil. Rest assured Sinn Féin will be seeking explanations for such a chronic misjudgement and demanding that regional funding continues to be administered at a regional level.

The Sinn Féin MEP concluded, “For a department in Dublin to try to take control of funding for our region is simply unacceptable.” ENDS