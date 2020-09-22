With 100 days to Brexit it is more important than ever to protect Good Friday Agreement - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said with just 100 days until the end of the Brexit transition period it is more important than ever that the Good Friday Agreement is protected.

The Brexit spokesperson said:

"It is now just 100 days until the end of the Brexit transition period and potentially a devastating crash-out Brexit which will have a catastrophic impact on our economy and our peace agreements.

"The Brexit countdown clock is loudly ticking and there is still huge uncertainty as a result of the actions of this British government, which has shown time and time again that it does not care about the impact of Brexit on the north.

"In particular, the business community and traders are crying out for answers about what will happen post-Brexit.

"In the place of clarity, all the British government have given is a commitment to break international law and ride roughshod over the Good Friday Agreement.

"As the deadline draws nearer it is more vital than ever that the Withdrawal Agreement, the Irish Protocol and the Good Friday Agreement are protected.

"The EU and leading figures in the US realise the necessity to protect our peace agreements.

“The British government and parliament need to stop talking to themselves and listen to the message coming loud and clear from the international community."