Failure to commission Dual Diagnosis services is inexcusable - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has called the failure of the Department of Health to point to a single service that supports those with an addiction and a mental ill health condition a disgrace and totally inexcusable.

The Sinn Féin mental health spokesperson said:

“The inability of the Department of Health to point to a single service which treats the mental ill health and addiction problems is a clear failure to meet the real needs of patients.

“The response from the Department of Health to my written questions, that those struggling with a dual diagnosis have the same access to services as everyone else, is disgraceful and at worst is a clear denial for the need of bespoke patient centred services.

“People struggling with dual issues of mental ill health and addictions, are being asked to register and attend two separate services, when a single comprehensive and compassionate service could be in place. It is not acceptable.

“I have already established that there is no legal barrier to establishing a dual diagnosis service and it is not something that can wait for a future substance misuse strategy being published.”