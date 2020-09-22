Britain cannot be allowed to impose Tory nightmare - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Andersons has said that the British Government must not be allowed to impose a ‘nightmare Tory vision’ on the people of the North during a motion in the Assembly opposing the Internal Market Bill.

The Foyle MLA said:

“There is a clear attempt in this bill to give priority to the British internal market over the future priorities of our power-sharing administration.

“This could have a particularly severe impact on equality, human rights and environmental protections in the North.

“The dreams of future generations cannot be crushed by the imposition of a Tory nightmare vision of the internal market.

”We need to hear a clear message from the Human Rights and Equality Commissions, both in the North and South, opposing this bill on the basis of protecting human rights and the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Commissions need to stand up for human rights and equality, and use the powers that they have to maximum effect. Now is not the time to cross your fingers and hope things don’t happen – now is the time for action.

“We cannot allow the British government to impose their cold house vision for rights and equality in the North.

“There is an urgent need to hardwire additional guarantees, those unequivocal commitments made to the European Conventions on Human Rights into the future relationship agreement currently being negotiated between the British Government and the EU.”