Delays for 5,641 people entitled to Free Travel Pass - Claire Kerrane TD

Figures released to Sinn Féin spokesperson for Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD show that 5,641 people who turned 66 years of age since March have been unable to access their Free Travel Pass, despite being entitled to it.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“In the last number of months I have been contacted by a number of people who turned 66 years of age and became entitled to the Free Travel Pass but couldn’t access it as they did not hold a Public Services Card, which they couldn’t access either.

“Since March nobody could access the Public Services Card as SAFE registration was suspended due to COVID-19. This has since reopened at the end of August.

“There remains an ongoing issue with the imposition of the Public Services Card. In this case, the entitlement to the Free Travel Pass for all those over the age of 66 doesn’t actually exist as the entitlement is dependent on a Public Services Card.

“There is a need to review the way in which the Department of Social Protection impose the Public Services Card across social welfare supports and entitlements, which in actual fact mean they are no longer entitlements at all.”