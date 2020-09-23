Holy Cross College closure highlights need to follow public health advice - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said the closure of Holy Cross College in Strabane as a result of COVID-19 infections highlights the need for everyone to be vigilant and follow the public health advice.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“The closure of Holy Cross College in Strabane as a result of COVID-19 will no doubt cause concern among many parents.

“The decision was taken as a precaution for the safety of pupils, school staff and the wider community as a result of rising infection rates.

“This reinforces the need for people to adhere to the call from Michelle O’Neill last night that this is a crucial time and that everyone must play their part in helping to stop the spread of the virus by following the public health advice and regulations.

“I know this wasn't an easy decision for the school to take and the safety of pupils and staff is paramount."