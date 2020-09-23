‘Time to extend the furlough scheme’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the furlough scheme must be extended to protect workers and their families.

The East Derry MLA said:

“Thousands of jobs in the north are at risk if the furlough scheme is not extended beyond October.

“This has been a vital lifeline for workers, families and local business over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic and crucial in protecting jobs.

“Michelle O’Neill raised this with Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday and highlighted the need for the British government to extend the scheme.

“As we face more necessary restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus, it’s vital there are protections alongside that to protect jobs and livelihoods.”