Action needed on Government’s ‘Shared Island Unit’ – Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Speaking in the Seanad this morning, Sinn Féin Group Leader Niall Ó Donnghaile has called for action from the Government to ensure that the proposed ‘Shared Island Unit’ can finally begin its important work.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said;



“This morning I secured time to ask the Government to update us on a series of matters relating to the proposed Shared Island Unity – not least when the work of that Unit would actually start.



“I am deeply disappointed, and I know many others will share that disappointment, that once again the response from the Government on this issue were general and vague, there was no clear timeline for when the SIU will begin it’s important work in engaging on the issues facing all of our people.



“We are at a unprecedented juncture in the political and economic life and wellbeing of Ireland. Now is the time for everyone on our island to be planning for the future in a positive, inclusive and informed way.



"Government must take a clear lead in preparing for that much sought after change and urgently ensure the Shared Island Unit is active, engaged and represented across the island."