No place for biphobia in society - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has called on society to commit to tackling biphobia to ensure bisexual individuals are respected and valued across Ireland.

The party’s equality spokesperson said:

“On Bisexuality Day of Visibility, I am calling on society to commit to tackling biphobia and ensure bisexual individuals are respected and valued across Ireland.

“While the LGBTQI+ community have made huge progress in the fight for equal rights, the struggle for full equality is far from over and many bisexual individuals still face discrimination on a daily basis.

“Sinn Féin proudly stands with the LGBTQI+ community and those who identify as bisexual, there will be no second-class citizenship any longer, no one should be discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation.”