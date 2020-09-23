Patricia Ryan TD backs Sick Pay and Parental Leave Bill

In a recent Dail debate on the proposed Sick Pay and Parental Leave Bill Sinn Fein TD Patricia Ryan gave her backing to the proposed changes.

Deputy Ryan highlighted the disparities between Ireland and other European countries in sick pay for workers.

Teachta Ryan said:

“The average worker across Europe receives 65% of their salary as pay during a week of sick leave – in Ireland they receive nothing. Norway, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Malta, Croatia and Belgium pay 100% of a worker’s wage.

“When workers are unwell, they need to rest to recover. When sick workers stay at home, they reduce the spread of infection and the risk of workplace accidents; they keep others safe.

"We only have to look at the meat factories to see the effect that the absence of sick pay has had on Covid19 cases.”

Deputy Ryan also raised the issue of the extension of force majeure leave, for parents who must take time off work to look after children who must isolate due to Covid-19, which the bill also calls for.

“This is something which Sinn Fein have been calling for over the past number of months. We cannot have a situation where cases of Covid-19 arise in schools and parents are left taking unpaid leave to look after their self- isolating children. We need this matter clarified for parents.”

Deputy Ryan urged the government to support the bill, she asked all voters to pay “particular attention to those who vote against this bill. Those TD’s that claim to be champions of worker’s rights will be exposed as frauds in the way they vote on this bill".