Patricia Ryan TD applauds the work of Umeras Community Development

Sinn Fein TD for Kildare South Patricia Ryan has applauded the work of Umeras Community Development.

Teachta Ryan was speaking during a lively debate on Climate Change in the Dail on Thursday last.

Deputy Ryan said:

"I questioned the government’s tax heavy approach to tackling climate change and expressed my disappointment that the Green party had been absorbed into the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael way of thinking.

"I proposed fast tracking a system for homeowners to sell energy back to the grid, as well as install energy saving devices and micro regeneration equipment. This proposal is a small change, a simple change; but a change that would have a major effect on the pockets of constituents in the medium term and a change that will have a major effect on climate change.

"The government guidelines for wind turbines raise questions for me, especially in the case of proposed wind farm at Umeras, where the wind turbines would be a staggering 169 metres high. Is an area of such natural beauty really the place for such an instalment?

"The work of Umeras Community Development and their efforts to create the Umeras Peatlands Park, is to be commended. This would be a Lough Boora style centre, which would not only enhance the natural beauty of the area but also increase tourism in the area and preserve this raised bog for future generations. I wish them well in bringing this project to completion.

"The Minister must ensure that there was a Just Transition particularly, for older people."