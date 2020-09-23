Minister must address backlog of deer hunting licences

Sinn Fein TD for Kildare South Patricia Ryan has asked the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, to address the delay in issuing deer hunting licences for the 2020/2021 hunting season.

Deputy Ryan had been approached by a number of Kildare residents who were waiting an unusually long time for their licences.

Teachta Ryan said:

“The Minister admitted that there had been delays resulting in a backlog, blaming this on technical issues and the remote working of staff due to Covid19.

“I also asked the Minister to consider extending licences issued in the 2019/2020 season. Minister O’Brien said this would not be possible as ‘the provisions in the Wildlife Acts do not allow for the extension of deer hunting licences and licences for the last season automatically expired under the law on 31st July this year’.

“While I understand the Department is working at full capacity, deer remain a concern for farmers in Kildare and threaten their livelihood. I will continue to advocate for farmers to ensure the backlog is dealt with as quickly as possible.”