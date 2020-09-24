Sinn Féin delegation meet with paramedics in Belfast

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey led a party delegation to meet with paramedics in Belfast this morning on challenges facing the ambulance service.

The West Belfast MP said:

“It was deeply concerning to hear directly from the paramedics on the lack of resources and personnel available which has placed extreme pressure on the service.

“On one recent weekend day, out of the seven ambulances dedicated to the Belfast area only one was available.

“Tomorrow I will meet with the Head of the Ambulance Service in the North, Michael Bloomfield, to discuss these concerns and how we can work to address them.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support our health service and frontline health workers to ensure there is adequate resources and support."