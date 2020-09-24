Brady calls on Government to introduce a cross-party motion on Brexit to the Dáil

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, today called on Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to bring forward a cross-party motion to the Dáil on Brexit.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Brady said:

“Minister, there needs to be a cross party consensus in this Dáil in relation to the Irish stance on Brexit.

“There needs to be time set aside by the government next week to bring forward a cross party motion on Brexit.

“The Seanad and the Northern Assembly in Stormont have both passed motions, this Dáil must follow suit.

“Ireland needs to send out a strong message to Boris Johnson.

“A message needs to go out from the Dáil to the British government and to the international community that the Island of Ireland is United.

“This Island is absolutely and unequivocally opposed to Brexit, the Internal Market Bill and the potential of the serious economic, social and political implications for the citizens of Ireland, North and South.

“Let us bring forward this motion, a motion that enjoys the support of all parties in Leinster House, of all of the Deputies in this Dáil.

“Let us stand together and send that message to Boris Johnson, that we as a people will not stand for the duplicity, the folly and disregard shown by the British government to the Island of Ireland, the EU, and the international community who stand in support of the Irish Peace Process.”