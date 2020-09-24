PAC to examine Deptartment of Education ‘media monitoring’ spending - Matt Carthy TD

The Public Accounts Committee has agreed to a proposal from Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy for a further examination into the Department of Education and Skills spending on ‘media monitoring services’.

At the PAC meeting today, the Cavan Monaghan TD questioned the rationale for the department employing the services of a private company to monitor the media at a cost of almost €25,000. It also transpired that normal procurement procedures were not followed.

Teachta Carthy said: “It is not immediately apparent why the Department of Education would have spent €25,000 on media monitoring services.

“We have previously seen evidence of the Department of Justice monitoring those who criticise Direct Provision online. This process seems to be a gross misuse of resources. It now seems that expenditure on media monitoring may be prevalent across a number of government departments.

“I look forward to examining this matter further with my colleagues on the Public Accounts Committee."