Statistics demonstrate need to improve road safety - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said the annual statistical report on road safety shows the need to improve road safety.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“In 2019 there were 56 fatalities in road traffic collisions. This represents an increase of 2% from 2018.

“Meanwhile there were 774 people seriously injured in road traffic collisions which is 6% more than the previous year.

"These are not just statistics. They are people with grieving families and we owe it to them to improve safety.

“Although there is a total reduction from the 2004-2008 baseline figures, this report demonstrates that we need to up our game in terms of road safety.

“This includes upgrading roads such as the A1, one of the most dangerous routes in the north and these safety improvements need to be delivered as soon as possible.

“But it also means investing in smaller projects such as ramps and other speed reduction measures in our local areas.

"Other measures include raising awareness of the importance of road safety while tackling irresponsible driving behaviour.

“One loss of life on the roads is one too many and we need to commit to having the right measures in place to make our roads a safer place for all.”