Dolan calls on Minister Mallon to use new NI Water allocation for Galliagh Shore

Sinn Fein MLA Jemma Dolan has welcomed the announcement today from Finance Minister Conor Murphy that he has allocated £15 million to NI Water.

Speaking from Stormont, the Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said,

“I welcome the announcement of an additional £15 million for NI Water from Conor Murphy today.

“As well as addressing some of the other resource issues within NI Water, I am hoping that a portion of the additional funding will also be used to help the residents of Galliagh Shore, Enniskillen.

“The residents have been left with appalling sewage problems for around 12 years and I have raised this on a number of occasions with the Minister for Infrastructure, who I believe has a duty of care to the residents.

“I am now calling on the Minister to allocate this money as a matter of urgency, to ensure the dire conditions that the residents are living in can come to an end.”