Archibald welcomes announcement of £9.9million funding for tourism sector

Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald MLA has welcomed the announcement of £9.9million funding for the tourism sector.

The economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome the announcement of £9.9 million by Finance Minister Conor Murphy for the tourism sector.

"The tourism and hospitality sectors have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic which is deeply unsettling for tourism and hospitality workers and their families, as well as the wider economy.

“I also welcome the announcement of a holiday at home voucher and I had written to the Economy Minister previously urging her to explore the potential of a voucher scheme in the north.

“These vouchers will hopefully incentivise people to take staycations and support the local economy.

“This funding will provide a vital lifeline for the tourism and hospitality sectors and could prove crucial in protecting jobs and livelihoods."