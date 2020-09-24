Ennis welcomes £29m boost for the arts

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Culture, Arts and Sports Sinéad Ennis MLA has welcomed the announcement of £29 million funding for the arts and cultural recovery.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement of £29 million funding towards the recovery of the arts and culture.

“The arts and culture sector has been particularly badly hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and this funding boost will be extremely valuable to many organisations within the sector.

"Culture and the arts are at the heart of our communities so we must ensure that we protect them during this period.”