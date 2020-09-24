Anderson welcomes funding for A6 road

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed a £14.8 million funding boost for the A6 Derry-Belfast road upgrade.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome today’s announcement by the Finance Minister Conor Murphy that an extra £14.8 million will be allocated towards the completion of the A6 road update.

“Completion of this vital project will reduce journey times from Derry to Belfast, boost the local economy and improve road safety.

“Work is underway and is progressing well on the other phases of this vital infrastructure project and I look forward to seeing their completion in the time ahead.”