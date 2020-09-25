Sheerin welcomes announcement on social inclusion strategies

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed confirmation by Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín that work on several social inclusion strategies is to begin.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement by Communities Minister Ní Chuilín that work to develop a suite of strategies to tackle social and economic inequalities will now begin.

“These strategies include anti-poverty, disability, gender equality and sexual orientation.

“It is crucial that if we are to build a new, inclusive and just society that all obstacles to a person’s development are dismantled.

“The Minister has also committed to ensuring that community engagement will be central to the development of strategies, the direct involvement of citizens will ensure strategies accurately reflect societal issues.

“The delivery of these strategies will be cross-departmental and there is an onus on all Ministers to implement strategies when published."