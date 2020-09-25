Full PUP must be restored as counties face further lockdown restrictions – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has warned that workers, businesses and families must receive vital income supports as counties face the prospect of further lockdown restrictions.

Her comments follow developments which saw Donegal enter Level 3 restrictions and as other counties face the prospect of similar measures.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said: “Last night’s news that Donegal would enter Level 3 will have been particularly difficult and worrying for businesses and workers.

“Many will have only just returned to work in recent days and are now facing the prospect of unemployment again. This will cause huge stress and uncertainty at a time when so many people are already struggling financially.

“As other counties face the prospect of similar restrictions as Donegal, workers across the state need clarity about what financial supports will be available to them.

“These workers and businesses cannot be abandoned by this Government. It is absolutely vital that this Government acts quickly to ensure that cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment which have taken effect earlier this week are reversed and restored to its full level.

“Sinn Féin have been calling for the PUP to remain at the previous level of €350 per week, until the end of this year at the very least.

“I am also aware that some businesses have had higher turnover in July and August and are subsequently receiving no supports. They need to be fast tracked in getting back on to financial supports.

“Workers and businesses deserve clarity and support as they face these hugely challenging circumstances. The Government needs to act decisively now.”