Modest dip in child and family homelessness welcome but rise in single adult homelessness concerning - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the official homeless figures for August, which shows a modest dip in child and family homelessness but a slight increase in adult homelessness.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Department of Housing’s official figures indicate that in August that there were 6,082 adults (an increase of 5 on the previous month), 2,620 children (31 fewer than July) and 1,120 families (22 fewer than last month) in emergency accommodation.

“In total there were 8,702 people living in emergency accommodation in August, a slight decrease on last month.

“While the slight dip in the number of adults and children accessing emergency accommodation is welcome, it is too early to assess the impact of the lifting of the ban on evictions, the ban on rent increases and the lower PUP payments.

“Covid-19 is going to be with us for a while and extending the ban on evictions and rent increases until at least the new year would have relieved the pressure on families.”