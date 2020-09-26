Unionist exclusion move an effort to put nationalists off the bus - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has branded moves by unionist parties to block nationalist councillors from physically attending Mid & East Antrim Council meetings ‘exclusionary and discriminatory’

The North Antrim MLA said:

“Moves by the DUP and TUV to block Sinn Féin, SDLP and Independent councillors from physically attending Mid & East Antrim Council meetings are deeply concerning.

“This is an attack on the democratic process and an attempt to strip people in the borough of having the representative whom they elected attending and voting in the chamber on their behalf.

“They are attempting to use the dHondt mechanism, developed to guarantee fairness in the political process, to ensure there is no nationalist representation in the Council chamber.

“While the reduction of numbers in public spaces is necessary to protect communities from Covid19, it should never be used as a smokescreen to discriminate against or exclude people.

“This isn’t about putting nationalists at the back of the bus, it’s an attempt to put them off the bus and turn the clock back to 1921.

“This is unacceptable and Sinn Féin will challenge this disgraceful and discriminatory move.”