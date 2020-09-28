Kimmins encourages Social Enterprises to apply to fund

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has encouraged social enterprises to apply to the Social Enterprises Fund that Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin has opened today.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Social enterprises are the bedrock of many communities throughout the North, providing invaluable services and wide-ranging products.

“The COVID19 pandemic has had a detrimental on businesses, with social enterprises facing a period of great difficulty.

“This fund will provide financial support for social enterprises and hopefully allow them to stabilise finances to prevent the closure of businesses and loss of employment.

"Sinn Féin will continue to do all that we can in government to support communities, businesses and workers throughout this pandemic."

Social Enterprises can apply here: https://communityfinanceireland.com/covid-social-enterprise-fund-is-open-for-applications/