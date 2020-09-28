Clear guidance needed for students – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Health and Economy Ministers to provide clear and concise guidance to students on COVID-19.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I have spoken today with representatives from Queen's University to discuss the rate of infection of COVID-19 among its students.

"The current outbreak among students at Queen's is very concerning.

“The university has put measures in place in relation to COVID19 testing and quarantining but students now need clear and concise guidelines from the Health Minister and Economy Minister as the ministers responsible as a matter of urgency.

"This is an anxious time for both students and their families and it is important they have the latest information and guidance.

"I would also call on all students to act responsibly and to continue to follow the public health guidance on social distancing, personal hygiene and wearing face coverings where appropriate."