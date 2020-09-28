Molloy requests Mid-Ulster COVID19 testing unit

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has contacted the Public Health Agency to request a COVID19 testing unit be urgently located in Mid-Ulster following a rise in COVID cases.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:

“The number of people testing positive for COVID19 in Mid-Ulster has jumped significantly over the course of recent days.

“In a quick period of time, the area has gone from one of very limited infections to an emerging hotspot.

“At present the nearest testing centres to Mid-Ulster are located in Craigavon and the Ballymena area.

“With Mid-Ulster being a large geographical and rural constituency, it is crucial that a central and accessible testing unit is located in the local area.

“Testing must be easily accessible if we are to ensure an effective test, trace and isolate system to minimise the spread of the virus.

“There are a number of locations in Mid-Ulster that could readily accommodate a testing unit and I would urge the Department of Health and Public Health Agency to immediately look at potential options.

“I would urge everyone to follow the public health guidelines – wear a mask where appropriate, practise good hand hygiene and keep social distancing."