Martin Browne TD appointed Chair of Joint Committee on Public Petitions

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has appointed Tipperary TD Martin Browne as the new Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions.

Speaking this evening, Teachta McDonald said: "I am very pleased to announce that I am appointing Martin Browne TD as the new Chair of the Public Petitions Committee.

"I want to wish Martin the very best in his new role.

"He is a long-term community activist, with many years involved in a range of community groups and initiatives.

"He is a great communicator, is passionate about his work, and committed to bettering communities and society in general.

"This was evident in his work as a county councillor representing the people of Tipperary and has been built upon further since being elected TD for Tipperary in February.

"His ability to engage with communities will be a key skill that he will bring to this new role.

"I have no doubt he will do an excellent job, and that he will use the position to provide a platform for the voices of the public to be heard."