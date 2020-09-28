Sinn Féin will continue to support school secretaries in their campaign for fair pay and decent conditions - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has responded to the announcement this evening that school secretaries are considering a resumption of industrial action.

Speaking tonight, the Cork South Central TD has said that the inequality and injustice faced by hard working school secretaries has gone on for far too long.

He said:

"School secretaries have played a pivotal role in getting schools reopened and they have worked extremely hard under extremely adverse circumstances. Day and daily, they are a lynchpin in the successful operation of schools; performing a multitude of tasks.

"Their thanks for these huge efforts - it seems - is that the low pay, and the lack of job security and pension entitlements that so many schools secretaries face is going to continue.

"It seems from the Minister for Education's response to their trade union Fórsa that the government are not serious about confronting the real and significant issues facing school secretaries.

"This saga has been going on for many years now, and the commitment and dedication of school secretaries has been taken for granted.

"I hope that the Minister will reconsider this issue prior to WRC hearings and that they come to the table without limiting the scope of solutions.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support school secretaries - who are at the heart of the school community - in their campaign for equality, fair pay and decent conditions."