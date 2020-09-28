Anderson condemns Clooney pipe-bomb attack

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has condemned a pipe-bomb attack in the Clooney area of the Waterside on Monday.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I condemn those responsible for a pipe-bomb attack in the McGarvey Court area of the Waterside.

“Someone could have been seriously injured in this reckless attack which caused disruption for local residents with many evacuated from their homes.

“This is the fourth time this year we have seen attacks of this nature in the Waterside area of the city and it must stop now.

“Anyone with information on Monday’s attack should bring it forward to the police.”