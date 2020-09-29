Launch of new special educational needs report welcome - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan MLA has welcomed the release of a new audit office report on special educational needs.

The Foyle MLA said:

“This report presents a number of striking statistics as well as highlighting failures in special educational needs policy over recent years.

“The lack of action on a number of key recommendations from the 2017 SEN review is concerning and is something I will be raising directly with the Minister of Education and with the Education Authority.

“There is also an onus on the Department and Education Authority to be proactive and bring solutions to the table, particularly in respect of planning and preparation for future trends.

“This is about putting the needs of some of our most vulnerable children first and Sinn Féin will seek to work constructively with others in addressing key outstanding issues.”