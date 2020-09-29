Boylan expresses concern at Bus Éireann service cut

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan is commenting following Bus Éireanns’ announcement to cut their Dublin to Belfast service.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“It is concerning to hear that Bus Éireann are planning on cutting their Dublin to Belfast service.

“We need to be building on our north/south connectivity, not stripping it down.

“Without this service people who depend on public transport would be much more restricted in getting from the capital city to Belfast.

“I have written to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon urging her to work with her counterpart Eamonn Ryan, to address this decision.”