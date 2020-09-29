Anderson expresses disappointment at Bloody Sunday decision

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has expressed disappointment at today’s decision not to prosecute more British soldiers for their role in the Bloody Sunday massacre.

Paying tribute to the Bloody Sunday families for their strength and determination, the Foyle MLA said:

“This is another deeply disappointing day for the Bloody Sunday families.

“We share that disappointment given the well documented actions of the British army on Bloody Sunday.

“I want to pay tribute to the Bloody Sunday families for their strength and determination for over 48 years in their ongoing campaign for truth and justice.

“Bloody Sunday was a massacre of the innocents and this was acknowledged by the British Prime Minister David Cameron when he said it was unjustified and unjustifiable.

“The British Government must end their block on the establishment of the Legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement as the only way to deal with legacy issues.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the Bloody Sunday families in their ongoing fight for justice.”