McGuigan calls for DUP leadership to act on Ian Paisley

Sinn Féin MLA Phillip McGuigan has called on the DUP to take action against North Antrim MP Ian Paisley following the Commissioner for Standards finding the MP had failed to register a luxury holiday to the Maldives.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“Today the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons has ruled that Ian Paisley MP failed to register a luxury holiday to the Maldives.

“Ian Paisley had said the holiday was “partially funded by a long-standing personal friend”.

“The Commissioner for Standards has ruled this not to be the case, but “that a corporate body, rather than a personal friend of Mr Paisley’s, had absorbed the cost of the hospitality”.

"How many times will Ian Paisley have to display outright contempt for the public and transparency before the DUP take action against his rogue activities?

"This is the latest in a series of scandals involving Ian Paisley and is another two fingers up to the people of North Antrim by the MP.

“The DUP leadership need to take action against this MP.”