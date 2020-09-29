Mary Lou McDonald TD calls on Taoiseach to raise Bloody Sunday families’ fight for truth with British Prime Minister

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has urged the Taoiseach to raise with the British Prime Minister the announcement that 15 former British soldiers will not be prosecuted in connection with the murder of civilians on Bloody Sunday.

Addressing the Taoiseach in the Dáil today, Teachta McDonald reiterated Sinn Féin’s ongoing support of the families as they fight for truth and justice.

Teachta McDonald said:

“Firstly, I want to pay tribute to the Bloody Sunday families for their strength and their determination.

“I know that this is another very, very disappointing day in their campaign for truth and justice. I share that disappointment; given the well-documented actions of the British army on that day.

“The former British Prime Minister David Cameron said what happened was unjustified and unjustifiable.

“Yet, the families have had justice denied to them for nearly half a century at this point.

“Despite this, the British government continues to block the establishment of legacy mechanisms they signed up to and that we agreed in the Stormont House Agreement.

“So, can I ask if the Irish government will also continue to support the Bloody Sunday families in their campaign to uncover the truth of what happened that day?

“And will you speak with the British Prime Minister on this, and the need to ensure that agreements in respect of the Stormont House Agreement are implemented?”