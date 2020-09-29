Archibald welcomes fact feasibility study of Phase 3 will include additional rail halts

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed a response from the Infrastructure Minister that the feasibility study of Phase 3 of the Coleraine to Derry rail project will include additional rail halts, including at Ballykelly and elsewhere along the route.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I welcome the response from the Infrastructure Minister that the feasibility study being undertaken by Translink on Phase 3 of the Coleraine to Derry rail project will provide the opportunity to examine further halts along the entire route including at Ballykelly.

“A halt at Ballykelly would be a positive addition to the Coleraine to Derry line, as would other potential stops. The Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs headquarters, a key hub of the civil service, is located in Ballykelly and a train halt would provide the opportunity for staff to use public transport to travel to work.

"It is important to take this opportunity to plan public transport infrastructure which meets the needs of our communities and ensure there is the opportunity for people to make public transport their first choice for travel.

"We are all aware of the challenges we face in tackling the climate emergency and transport has a key role within any plans.”